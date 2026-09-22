Delhi Govt Launches PM Surya Ghar Portal To Expand Rooftop Solar Adoption

MENAFN - KNN India)Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the 'Delhi PM Surya Ghar' registration portal under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, allowing residents to register for rooftop solar installations and access information on subsidies, authorised vendors and grievance redressal.

The portal will process registrations on a first-come, first-served basis. The Delhi Government aims to cover around 2.30 lakh households under the initiative.

Up To Rs 1.56 Lakh Combined Subsidy

Domestic consumers using up to 400 units of electricity a month will be eligible for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW without upfront payment, according to the government.

The Centre provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000, while the Delhi Government will provide an additional subsidy of up to Rs 78,000, taking the combined assistance to Rs 1.56 lakh per installation. The government has also said any additional gap in the cost of eligible systems would be covered through government assistance.

The scheme encourages systems of up to 2 kW for households with limited rooftop space. Consumers in the 0–200 unit monthly consumption category will also receive an additional incentive linked to reducing their grid electricity consumption after installing solar systems.

Higher Support For Group Housing Societies

The scheme covers group housing societies, with the subsidy for solar installations in common areas and open spaces increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 11,000 per kW.

Authorised vendors will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of installed systems for the first five years.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the programme would support the government's objective of positioning Delhi as a 'Solar Capital'.

The government highlighted that the initiative is intended to expand rooftop solar adoption, reduce household electricity costs and promote clean energy in Delhi. The scheme's impact will depend on participation by eligible households, the availability of suitable rooftops, and the ability of authorised vendors to execute and maintain installations at the targeted scale.

(KNN Bureau)