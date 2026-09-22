NDMC Clears 28 Measures Covering EV Parking, Smart Meters, Streetlights, 50-Bed AYUSH Hospital In First FY27 Meeting

MENAFN - KNN India)The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday held its first council meeting of the current financial year and approved 28 measures covering civic infrastructure, public services, healthcare and administrative reforms in the Lutyens' Delhi area.

The meeting was held despite the NDMC Act, 1994 requiring the council to meet at least once every month. The council had not met since February. The meeting was chaired by Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Speaking to ANI after the council meeting, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal emphasised that the measures align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by upgrading civic facilities across Delhi and New Delhi.

“A meeting of the NDMC Council was held, and we passed a total of 28 agendas. Fulfilling the Honorable Prime Minister's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (specifically a developed Delhi and New Delhi), we passed 28 agendas today,” Chahal said.

Infrastructure And Public Services

The council approved installation of new octagonal streetlights at identified dark spots at an estimated cost of Rs 18.26 crore. The 6-metre, 8-metre and 11-metre poles will include associated electrical infrastructure.

It also approved measures to strengthen water supply management through a central control room at Old R.K. Ashram Marg and to upgrade parts of the city's ageing sewerage network, including pre-Independence-era lines. Two modern sewer-cleaning machines will also be hired.

The council approved a one-time waiver of late-payment surcharge (LPSC) on pending water dues at dhobi ghats. As of April 2026, outstanding water dues stood at around Rs 63.52 crore. It also removed the 2.5-times multiplication factor for dhobi ghat water charges, which will now be levied at domestic rather than commercial rates.

EVs And Smart Systems

The council approved a 50 per cent concession on parking charges for electric vehicles at NDMC parking facilities and decided that future NDMC vehicle procurements would be restricted to electric vehicles.

It also approved the introduction of smart parking systems that will allow users to check parking availability and make digital payments. RFPs for three parking clusters were cleared, with the civic body expecting monthly revenue of more than Rs 7 crore from the integrated parking system.

Smart electricity metering through an Advanced Metering Infrastructure service provider was also approved.

Healthcare And Examination Centre

The council gave in-principle approval for a 50-bed AYUSH Hospital and Research Centre in Sarojini Nagar. The estimated construction cost is Rs 55 crore, with the project to be developed on a 50:50 basis between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and NDMC.

A technology-enabled Palika Adarsh Examination Centre was also approved at Moti Bagh. The centre is intended to provide computer-based examination facilities and generate revenue for the civic body. The project will be implemented through an open tender or request-for-proposal process.

Connaught Place And Waste Management

The council approved replacement of seven defunct escalators in Connaught Place subways. Seven of the 22 escalators installed during the area's 2010 redevelopment are currently non-functional.

It also approved the draft NDMC Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2026, which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for final notification.

Other measures approved included steps to expedite permissions and provide exemptions from applicable charges in view of challenges related to LPG supply.

(KNN Bureau)