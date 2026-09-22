SEMICON India 2026 Showcases Indigenous RISC-V, AI & HPC Semiconductor Technologies

MENAFN - KNN India)SEMICON India 2026 showcased indigenous semiconductor technologies covering RISC-V processors, artificial intelligence (AI) chips, high-performance computing, broadband connectivity and application-specific semiconductor solutions.

C-DAC displayed the AUM HPC-AI Processor and RUDRA-AUM compute node for high-performance computing and AI applications. Its 64-bit RISC-V processor, based on an open processor architecture, was also featured in indigenous computing solutions.

InCore Semiconductors showcased RISC-V processor intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (SoC) design tools. Processor IP refers to reusable processor designs that companies can incorporate into their own chips.

Its IP has been silicon-proven across technology nodes ranging from 180 nm to 16 nm, referring to different semiconductor manufacturing process sizes.

Aheesa Technology displayed a 1 Gbps internet connectivity device that can serve around 64 homes through a single Optical Line Terminal (OLT), a device used to connect fibre-optic networks to users. The device runs on India-developed Vihan software and uses C-DAC's 64-bit RISC-V processor.

Netrasemi showcased an indigenous AI System-on-Chip (SoC) for CCTV surveillance, developed using a 12 nm manufacturing process. The chip integrates AI/ML accelerators, which speed up artificial intelligence tasks, along with vision-processing and video-processing engines.

Vervesemi Microelectronics displayed semiconductor solutions for motor control, energy meters and data acquisition, with applications in consumer appliances, electric mobility and drones.

Under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, more than one lakh engineers from over 500 organisations, including 400 academic institutions and 100 start-ups, have been onboarded through the ChipIN Centre.

More than 300 chip designs have been developed for fabrication in India and abroad, with over four crore hours of chip-design tool usage recorded.

The exhibition also covered semiconductor materials, manufacturing equipment, testing, packaging and system integration, highlighting capabilities beyond chip design.

(KNN Bureau)

