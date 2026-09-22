India, OPEC Discuss Oil Market Stability & Energy Security At Seventh High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - KNN India)The seventh High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue was held in New Delhi on September 22, with discussions focused on oil market stability, energy security and timely investment across the oil industry.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General. Both sides reviewed short-, medium- and long-term energy market outlooks and discussed India's role in global energy demand growth.

Puri said sustained dialogue between oil producers and consumers is important to support investment, strengthen energy resilience and ensure reliable energy supplies. He also called for closer cooperation between India and OPEC towards a stable and predictable global energy market.

Al Ghais said dialogue with India is a priority for OPEC, noting the country's growing importance in the global energy landscape. He also said the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue has continued for 11 years since its launch in New Delhi in 2015.

The meeting reviewed progress under the dialogue, including technical-level cooperation, and both sides agreed on the need for deeper energy cooperation.

The eighth High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue will be held in Vienna, Austria, on a mutually convenient date.

(KNN Bureau)