Maria Arusoo Appointed Director Of Tallinn Art Hall For Five Years

MENAFN - USA Art News)has been named the new director of the, one ofoldest and most recognized contemporary art institutions. Her appointment is for a, and she will assume the role on

Arusoo is a prominent figure in the Baltic art scene, transitioning from her role as director of the Estonian Centre for Contemporary Art in Tallinn, where she has served since 2013. She also holds the position of commissioner for the Estonian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

She succeeds Paul Aguraiuja, who led the institution for the past five years. During Aguraiuja's tenure, the Tallinn Art Hall underwent a $15 million renovation, which necessitated its closure. The institution is scheduled to reopen to the public on November 13.

The Supervisory Board of Tallinn Art Hall cited several key factors in their selection of Arusoo, according to a press release. These include her“strategic thinking, clear vision for the institution's future, and experience in building international partnerships,” as well as her“commitment to situating Estonian art within a broader global context.”

Arusoo shared her vision for her upcoming role.“My aim is to expand the organization's scope and open up new ways of thinking about and engaging with art and culture,” she said in a statement.“I want to build the art hall's program around meaningful collaboration and participation, while also strengthening its interdisciplinary dimension.”

Prior to her directorship at the Estonian Centre for Contemporary Art, Arusoo worked as a curator at the same institution. Earlier in her career, she was a project manager at Martin Creed's studio in London and initiated an artist-run gallery project in Berlin. Arusoo holds a BA in painting from the University of Tartu and a master's in contemporary art theory from Goldsmiths College, London.

Source: Artforum