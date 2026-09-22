University Of Michigan Redesigns Master Of Design Program

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theis currently accepting applications for its revampedfor theintake. The newly relaunched program, overseen by Program Director, emphasizes rigorous, future-focused experimentation.

Students in the two-year program engage with diverse practices, extensive craft examination, and advanced fabrication facilities at Stamps. They work across various disciplines and media, from physical prototypes and print to immersive environments and digital experiences. The Stamps faculty includes more than 40 leading scholars, designers, artists, and makers. Additionally, students benefit from insights provided by scholars across the wider University of Michigan, as well as nationally and internationally recognized visiting artists, designers, and critics.

The MDes program culminates in a year-long thesis project, allowing graduates to define their values, curiosities, and work formats, develop new methodologies, and prepare for opportunities across various fields. The program, which is STEM-designated, aims to cultivate strategic leaders, visionary designers, researchers, and educators equipped to address complex societal challenges. Students also receive financial support and access to the university's studios, resources, and collaborative opportunities.

Prospective students can find more information about the program and upcoming events, including Graduate National Portfolio Days and virtual open houses on October 13 and November 16, 2026. The application deadline is January 10, 2027.

We previously reported:

The University of Michigan's Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design is accepting MFA applications for Fall 2027, offering a fully funded, interdisciplinary

The Stamps Gallery at the University of Michigan is hosting“Cosmo Whyte: Under the Quiet, Beyond the Eye,” a mid-career survey on view through December 12,

Source: Hyperallergic