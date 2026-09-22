2026 Bird Photographer Of The Year Reveals Winners
The competition highlights the diverse appearances and actions of birds while also raising awareness about challenges they face, including habitat loss, poaching, and pollution. Categories for the contest include Best Portrait, Bird Behavior, Conservation, and Urban Birds, along with three youth categories for photographers aged 17 years and younger.
The top honor for this year was awarded to Henley Spiers for his underwater photograph,“Sunball Rocket.” The image captures a northern gannet diving off the Shetland Islands, located approximately 110 miles north of mainland Scotland. These large seabirds, which typically nest on steep cliffs, are common in the northern nation, which hosts around 40 percent of the world's gannet population. However, some large colonies have experienced significant declines due to bird flu, an outbreak that could take up to 15 years to recover from.
Spiers described his process, stating,“When fish are spotted, the gannets fly into the wind and stretch out their wings as brakes, precisely adjusting their position in relation to their quarry. Moments later, with wings tucked in tightly, the gannet shape-shifts into a pointed torpedo, diving into the water at speeds of up to 86km/h.” This speed translates to more than 50 miles per hour.
Other gold award winners include:
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Romain Barats,“Back to Fishing” (Gentoo penguin, Charcot Bay, Antarctica) in Birds in the Environment, Bronze
Thomas Deliberto,“Radiant” (Greater sage-grouse, Utah, U.S.) in Best Portrait
Donald Chin,“I'm Keeping Everyone Dry” (Tawny frogmouth, Perth, Australia) in Bird Behavior
Ivan Sjögren,“Eye-to-Eye with a Short-Eared Owl” (Short-eared owl, British Columbia, Canada) in Birds in Flight
Rahul Sachdev,“An Ostrich Horizon” (Ostrich, Amboseli, Kenya) in Black and White
Paula Czaeczine,“Acrobat of the Skies” (Red-necked phalarope, Rost, Lofoten, Norway) in 12-14 Years
Kent Stuart,“Not a Good Fishing Day” (Great blue heron, Washington, New Jersey, U.S.) in Conservation (Single Image)
Gianluca Damiani,“Alter Ego” (Yellow-legged gull, Rome, Italy) in Urban Birds
Volker Widmann,“Sunset Puffin” (Atlantic puffin, Skomer Island, U.K.) in Best Portrait, Silver
Mark Carwardine,“Spread Eagle” (Bald eagle, Great Bear Rainforest, Canada) in Bird Behavior, Silver
The full list of winners can be viewed on the Bird Photographer of the Year website.
Source: This Is Colossal
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