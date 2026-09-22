Missionirnewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance For LP-284 Blood Cancer Treatment Patent

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), an AI-driven precision oncology company, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 18/500,032, covering methods of using LP-284 to treat mantle cell lymphoma (“MCL”), double-hit lymphoma (“DHL”) and other blood cancers. The allowed claims include LP-284 as a monotherapy and in combination with several classes of anti-cancer agents. Once issued, the patent is expected to extend LP-284 intellectual property protection into 2042, adding method-of-use protection to Lantern existing composition-of-matter patent estate.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is evaluating LP-284 in an ongoing Phase 1a dose-escalation clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors. LP-284, developed through the company RADR(R) artificial intelligence platform, has received three FDA Orphan Drug Designations, including for MCL, high-grade B-cell lymphoma with MYC and BCL2 rearrangements and soft tissue sarcomas.

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About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

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