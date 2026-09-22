Investornewsbreaks Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Expands Global Patent Portfolio For RNA-Based Cancer Therapies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ) announced advancements in its global intellectual property portfolio, including acceptance by IP Australia of Patent Application No. 2019349817 covering therapeutic nanoparticle compositions designed to deliver small interfering RNA (“siRNA”) molecules for cancer treatment. The allowed claims include nanoparticle compositions and methods of use across cancers including colon, lung, breast, pancreatic and ovarian cancers. The Australian patent application is expected to proceed to grant with a projected expiration date of Sept. 6, 2039.

TransCode Therapeutics also received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office (“JPO”), followed by the grant and issuance of Japanese Patent No. 7886877, covering RNA-based immunomodulatory compositions designed to selectively activate innate immune pathways within tumors and the tumor microenvironment. The Japanese claims include compositions targeting cancers expressing miR-21 and nanoparticle-enabled delivery approaches incorporating magnetic or polymer-coated systems.

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About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RNAZ are available in the company's newsroom at

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