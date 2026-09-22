Missionirnewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Launches Rate Optimization Program Offering $3,000 Lender Credit
Beeline shifted its mortgage strategy toward Non-Qualified Mortgage (“Non-QM”) products in May 2026, primarily Bank Statement and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (“DSCR”) loans. The company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $2.6 million, up 57% year over year, and said the third quarter is currently shaping up to be among its strongest revenue quarters since inception, driven in part by continued growth in its Non-QM mortgage business.
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About Beeline
Beeline is a digital mortgage and financial technology company focused on transforming the way consumers access mortgage financing and home equity solutions through technology, automation and a streamlined digital experience.NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at BLNE
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