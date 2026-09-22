Missionirnewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Launches Rate Optimization Program Offering $3,000 Lender Credit

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Beeline shifted its mortgage strategy toward Non-Qualified Mortgage (“Non-QM”) products in May 2026, primarily Bank Statement and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (“DSCR”) loans. The company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $2.6 million, up 57% year over year, and said the third quarter is currently shaping up to be among its strongest revenue quarters since inception, driven in part by continued growth in its Non-QM mortgage business.

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About Beeline

Beeline is a digital mortgage and financial technology company focused on transforming the way consumers access mortgage financing and home equity solutions through technology, automation and a streamlined digital experience.

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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