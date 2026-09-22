Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners To Host 5Th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference Sept. 29 In New York

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Par tners will host its 5th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference on Sept. 29, 2026, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City, bringing together C-suite executives from more than 30 public healthcare companies and leading institutional investors. The invitation-only event will feature one-on-one and small-group meetings with companies representing biotechnology, life science tools and diagnostics and medical technology.

ROTH Capital Partners said the conference will also feature discussions covering neuroscience, drug pricing and coverage, regulatory uncertainty and capital constraints in biotechnology and minimal residual disease (“MRD”) monitoring in solid tumors. The event will be hosted by ROTH senior healthcare research analysts Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D., Max Masucci, Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D., and Adam Walsh, MD. Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in more than 600 transactions for healthcare clients representing more than $25 billion in total transaction value.

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About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform spans capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned firm with offices across the U.S.

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