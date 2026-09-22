Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) To Report Fiscal 2026 Year-End Results Sept. 29
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About Uranium Energy Corp.
Uranium Energy Corp. is America's largest and fastest growing uranium company. The Company controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, totaling approximately 12 million pounds per year across its Wyoming and South Texas platforms. In Canada, the Company controls one of the most extensive land and resource portfolios in the Athabasca Basin, anchored by the Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp, UEC is pursuing domestic refining and conversion capabilities to further strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. UEC maintains a 100% unhedged uranium strategy, providing full exposure to uranium market fundamentals. The Company is managed by professionals with decades of experience across uranium exploration, development, production, and fuel cycle infrastructure.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at
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