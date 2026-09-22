Missionirnewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) Featured In Miningnewswire Editorial On Expanding Rare Earth Supply Chains

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) is featured in a MiningNewsWire editorial examining growing demand for rare earth elements and efforts to establish more diversified Western critical-mineral supply chains. The editorial highlights Greenland Mines application for a new license covering approximately 262 square kilometers immediately east of its existing Sarfartoq license, which, if granted, would increase its footprint from approximately 192 square kilometers to approximately 454 square kilometers. The company is advancing the Sarfartoq Rare Earth Magnet District, including the neodymium- and praseodymium-enriched ST1 deposit, while pursuing a district-scale exploration strategy.

Greenland Mines is featured alongside MP Materials (NYSE: MP), USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML), which are also pursuing rare earth and critical-mineral initiatives. MP Materials has selected a 120-acre site in Northlake, Texas, for its planned 10X rare earth magnet manufacturing campus, while USA Rare Earth has broken ground on an approximately 800,000-square-foot rare earth metal and magnet manufacturing facility in South Carolina. Energy Fuels has completed its acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials, adding commercial-scale metal and alloy production capacity, while Critical Metals has been shortlisted to advance in the government of Kenya competitive tender process for development rights to the Mrima Hill rare earth and niobium project.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines

Greenland Mines Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRML) is a Western-aligned critical-minerals developer advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. The Company's strategy is focused on advancing high-quality Greenlandic mineral assets capable of supporting diversified and secure Western critical-minerals supply chains.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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