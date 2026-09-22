Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Reports Approximately $27 Million In Estimated Renewals, Bookings And Client Awards

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) reported approximately $27 million in estimated renewals, bookings and client awards across 109 contracts and awards in seven vertical markets from May 20 through Sept. 18, 2026. Estimated renewals accounted for approximately $19.6 million, or 72% of the total, while estimated new business accounted for approximately $7.5 million, or 28%. The largest renewal was a three-year master services agreement with a multinational industrial client, with services estimated at approximately $17 million over the initial term based on current service levels, while the largest new engagement was a written client award from a national retailer valued at approximately $5.8 million.

Knightscope said Industrial, Energy and Security Services represented approximately $18.7 million across 43 contracts and awards, while Retail and Consumer accounted for approximately $6.5 million across 11. The update follows the company launch of its Autonomous Security Force at GSX 2026, combining autonomous machines, AI-driven software and licensed security agents in a single operation. The company noted that its renewals, bookings and client awards metric is not a measure of revenue, backlog, remaining performance obligations or another financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles.

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About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force. As a managed service provider, the Company delivers autonomous machines, AI-driven software, and licensed security agents as one accountable operation, under one contract, to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

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