America Faces Chip Worker Shortages As Tech Firms Build More Factories

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The current federal administration in Washington and the one it succeeded both agreed on the need to bring more semiconductor manufacturing onto U.S. soil. The methods they used or are using to attain this objective may vary, but the intention is clear. As those efforts begin bearing fruit, tech firms ramping up their manufacturing footprint in America are facing a skilled worker shortage that could have serious ramifications on those companies and the country.

SK Hynix and Samsung are looking to source workers from South Korea as a stopgap measure until local talent becomes available to take up those positions. It would be interesting to learn how software solutions providers like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) are faring in terms of getting the specialized talent they need to develop solutions for the different segments of the...

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