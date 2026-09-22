MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Better coordination of electric vehicle charging alone could spare Europe roughly $12.1 billion in grid spending through the end of the decade, according to new modeling from Siemens commissioned by EIT Urban Mobility, ChargeUp Europe, and ACEA. Left unmanaged, EV growth would otherwise push distribution grid costs to nearly $28.3 billion by 2030, but coordinated charging could trim that figure down to roughly $16.2 billion instead.

As more innovative energy solutions from entities like Frontieras North America Inc. become available to grids in different markets, the modernization of existing grid networks could help to absorb all this energy and utilize it to support...

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