Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On Growing Wafer Inspection Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced its placement in an AINewsWire (“AINW”) editorial examining growth in the wafer inspection market amid increasing demand for advanced semiconductor packaging to support artificial intelligence infrastructure. The editorial highlights mounting pressure on the automation and inspection technologies supporting packaging lines as manufacturers work to increase production capacity, yield and speed.

Nightfood Holdings recently announced the formation of TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary established with a Taiwan-based manufacturing partner to expand production of automated Wafer Sorter and automated optical inspection (“AOI”) systems for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers. The company is targeting initial production and revenue from the subsidiary in the fourth quarter of 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing process.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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