Networknewsbreaks AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) Appoints Dr. Wayne Young To Board, Advances HEAL Access Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI Maverick Intel (OTC: AIMV) announced the appointment of Dr. Wayne Young, BSc, DDS, to its Board of Directors as the company advances its definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of HEAL Access Canada Inc. from HEAL Group Holdings Inc., subject to certain closing conditions. Young brings more than three decades of healthcare, clinical, business and leadership experience. The company said the acquisition is intended to establish HEAL Access as the foundation of its operating strategy in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled healthcare.

AI Maverick Intel (OTC Pink: AIMV) also announced a settlement with Stronghold Media Group Corp. under which the parties mutually rescinded their August 2024 transaction and resolved their respective obligations related to the transaction, with the associated intellectual property reassigned to Stronghold Group. As part of its corporate transition, AIMV plans to complete a corporate name change and expects to announce its new name and identity following completion of the necessary corporate and regulatory processes.

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About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a Delaware corporation whose common shares are quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol AIMV. The Company is focused on building and growing operating businesses that apply artificial intelligence and data technologies to healthcare and related markets.

AIMV intends to use HEAL Access as the initial platform for this strategy while evaluating complementary opportunities that can leverage AI technology to address real-world healthcare needs.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AIMV are available in the company's newsroom at

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