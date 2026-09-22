REE, Critical Metals Demand Surging As Western Nations Race To Secure Alternatives

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Rare earth elements sit quietly inside electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, data centers, advanced defense systems - and much more. Yet one country dominates the mining, refining and magnet production, and global demand keeps climbing. That imbalance has turned the search for new, Western-aligned sources into an urgent economic and security priority.(NASDAQ: GRML) (Profile) has made a significant move in that race, announcing that it has applied to more than double its footprint in West Greenland, which could turn one promising deposit into a full rare earth district. If approved, the move could position Greenland Mines squarely among other leaders, including

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