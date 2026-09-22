UNAMA Confirms 3 Civilian Deaths, 4 Injures In Kunar Airstrikes

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> Kabul (Pajhwok): Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)'s announcement that Pakistan's military carried out airstrikes in parts of Kunar and Paktika, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has confirmed that at least three civilians lost their lives and four others wounded in Kunar.

UNAMA wrote on its X account late Monday that the casualties occurred in the early hours of September 21, following what it described as“apparent airstrikes” in Kunar province.

It said:“UNAMA has confirmed at least three civilians, including a man, a woman and a girl, were killed and four injured in apparent airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar province in the early hours of 21 September.”

The UN mission added that since the beginning of 2026, it has recorded more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed violence.

The IEA had previously stated that between February 22 and April 3 this year, Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan killed 761 civilians and wounded another 626.

UNAMA once again called for compliance with international humanitarian law to prevent civilian casualties.

IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan's military once again bombed civilian areas in Kunar and Paktika on Sunday night.

In a post on his X account, Mujahid said the attacks in Kunar martyred one woman and two men and wounded two women and two men, all of them civilians.

He added that a house and a local shop were bombed in Paktika, but there were no casualties.

“We condemn this aggression and oppression and call it a repetition of crimes; Pakistan's military circles have once again committed such a crime in an attempt to divert attention from security failures in their own country, to which Afghans will give an appropriate response,” Mujahid said.

sa