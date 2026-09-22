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Nearly 11,000 Visit Historic Herat Citadel In 6 Months

Nearly 11,000 Visit Historic Herat Citadel In 6 Months


2026-09-22 02:06:56
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Nearly 11,000 people visited the historic Ikhtiyaruddin Citadel (Qala-i-Ikhtyaruddin) in western Herat province during the first six months of the current year, the Information and Culture Department said on Tuesday.

Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Akhundzada, head of tourism at the department, told a press conference today that, according to registered figures, 10,050 visitors were domestic tourists and local residents, around 700 were foreign tourists and another 250 were university and school students.

He said the Ikhtiyaruddin Citadel was one of Herat's important historical monuments and tourist attractions, adding that visitor figures were recorded to help improve tourism planning and provide better facilities for visitors.

Akhundzada said the presence of domestic and foreign tourists at the historical site demonstrated their interest in Herat's historical and cultural heritage.

The Ikhtiyaruddin Citadel is located in the centre of Herat city and is considered one of the province's prominent historical monuments. It attracts local residents, domestic tourists and foreign visitors throughout the year.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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