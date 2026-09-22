Over 1,000 Players Register For APL Draft

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Registration for the second edition of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) has concluded, with more than 1,000 players registering, including 500 foreign players.

Sayed Naseem Sadat, spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Pajhwok Afghan News that more than 1,000 players had registered for the second edition of the APL.

He said 500 of the registered players were foreigners.

He added that the registration process started on September 1 and ended on September 19.

According to the ACB, the second edition of the APL, featuring five teams, will be held in the final quarter of 2026.

The first edition of APL was held in 2018.

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