Industry Leaders Gather In Kazuo To Chart Future Of“Purple Ceramics Plus” Industry

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )The 3rd Kazuo Purple Ceramic Industry Development Conference and the 2nd Ceramic Heroes Gathering kicked off Sept. 17 in Harqin Left Wing Mongolian Autonomous County, Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Themed“Building a New Foundation with Clay, Embracing All Possibilities with Ceramics,” the event assembled over 150 experts, scholars, master artisans, Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) inheritors, and industry representatives nationwide to discuss purple clay mineral resource transformation, ceramic ICH preservation, and cross-production-zone industrial collaboration, jointly shaping the future of the“Purple Ceramics Plus” industry.

At the main forum, guest speakers delivered presentations on such topics as Ceramics Shine in the East: Ceramics as a Cultural Carrier Showcasing China's Image in the New Era, Rooting Heritage and Forging Soul: Interpreting Ceramic ICH Inheritance and Building Cultural Confidence, ICH Inheritance: How Onsite Masters and Study Tour Programs Can Empower County-level Cultural Industries in the Long Run, and Safeguarding Local Mineral Resources and Expanding Diversified Applications-Driving Kazuo Purple Ceramics Industry from Single Craftsmanship toward Full-chain Development.

Exchanges covered ceramic cultural communication, ICH inheritance, empowerment for county-level cultural industries, industry brand building, and mineral resource conversion and utilization. They offered diverse perspectives and practical pathways for high-quality development of the ceramics sector, as well as transformation, upgrading, and resource utilization for Kazuo's purple ceramics industry.

At the signing ceremony, Kazuo County signed separate strategic cooperation framework agreements with the Jingdezhen Ceramic Association and the Yixing Ceramic Industry Association, committing to co-build production lines and share production marketing channels. Kazuo also sealed framework agreements on ceramic industry cooperation with multiple enterprises to advance resource alignment between ceramic producing zones and market players.

During the event, the Liaoning Liao Porcelain Professional Committee and Kazuo County jointly unveiled the“Liaoning Ceramic Industry-University-Research Joint Laboratory.” Co-established by universities, the local government and enterprises, the laboratory aims to bridge the gap between laboratory R&D and production lines for purple ceramic materials, focusing on product optimization and the application of new materials through joint technology research.

Talent holds the key to industrial upgrading. To break regional barriers and promote mutual learning among ceramic techniques, the Kazuo Purple Ceramic Industry Association, Jingdezhen Ceramic Association and Liaoning Ceramic Professional Committee jointly launched the“Appreciating Porcelain & Pottery, Co-Creating with Craftsman's Spirit” exchange program for ceramic artists from northern and southern China.

The program aims to build a long-term exchange platform for forging bonds via ceramics and passing down skills through art, encouraging northern and southern artists to spark inspirations through technical exchanges, improve through integrated innovation, and cultivate a fertile ground of talent for the high-quality development of the industry.

Alongside the main forum, the conference also featured parallel sessions, themed exhibitions, a cultural fair and master co-creation activities.

From Sept. 17 to 18, the exhibition“A World of Clay and Fire: Pioneering Ceramic Horizons” was held at the Lizhou Ancient City Exhibition Hall. Divided into three exhibition zones covering ceramic culture, ceramic artworks and industrial achievements, it fully showcased Kazuo's profound ceramic heritage, mineral industry value and diversified industrial application scenarios.

Kazuo has rich purple clay resources, a long pottery-making history and solid industrial foundations. It is known as the“Capital of Northern Purple Ceramics.” In recent years, the county has positioned purple ceramics as a pillar industry under its“One County, One Industry” initiative and as an important growth engine for its cultural economy, establishing three major industrial clusters focused on artistic purple clay products, daily-use purple clay products and architectural ceramics. These efforts have provided strong support for heritage preservation and high-quality economic development of the county.

About Kazuo Hosts Third Purple Ceramic Industry Development Conference and Second Ceramic Heroes Gathering

The convening of the 3rd Kazuo Purple Ceramic Industry Development Conference and 2nd Ceramic Heroes Gathering have built an industry exchange platform for the high-quality development of Kazuo's purple ceramics sector, which will propel the county in its transition from a resource-rich area to a strong force in the purple ceramics industry.