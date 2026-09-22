Mary Kay Ukraine Launches Global Beauty Is More Beautiful Sharedtm Campaign To Empower Women Through Community, Confidence, And Connection

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on marykay

KYIV, Ukraine, September 22, 2026 /3BL/ - Mary Kay in Ukraine is launching Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM, a global initiative that celebrates the strength of women who support, inspire, and empower one another. The platform reflects a longstanding Mary Kay belief that beauty is about more than appearance. It is about confidence, kindness, and the positive impact created when women share their time, knowledge, and encouragement with others.

The Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM campaign serves as a reminder that meaningful relationships remain at the heart of personal growth and well-being. Through stories, experiences, and community engagement, Mary Kay Ukraine seeks to create opportunities for women to connect. The initiative reflects Mary Kay Ukraine's commitment to helping women discover their potential, pursue their goals, and succeed together.

“ Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM reflects who we are and what has always mattered to Mary Kay: women supporting women,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mary Kay Inc.“As we enter our next phase of growth, we celebrate and empower every Mary Kay woman, from our Independent Beauty Consultants to their customers. Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM is more than a campaign; it is a movement.”

“In Ukraine, beauty has always meant more than what we see in the mirror. It is a source of confidence, resilience, and opportunity that empowers women to move forward, even in the face of challenges,” said Viktoriia Zoria-Iatsenko, General Manager of Mary Kay Ukraine.“That is why the Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM campaign resonates so strongly with us. When women share encouragement, knowledge, and opportunity, they create a powerful community that helps everyone thrive. Through entrepreneurship, education, and social initiatives, Mary Kay is committed to helping more women and girls unlock their potential and shape their futures with confidence.”

The campaign will be brought to life globally through a variety of consumer engagement formats. At the core of all activities is the company's belief that beauty has its greatest impact when it is shared through confidence, support, and new opportunities for others.

In Ukraine, Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM will be part of Mary Kay's presence at major city events and festivals through interactive beauty spaces, and it will introduce audiences to the campaign philosophy through partnerships with media organizations.

Social initiatives will be an important component of the campaign. As part of “The Real You: Shine with Mary Kay 2.0” project, implemented in partnership with the“Association of Mentoring for Children and Youth,” Civil Society Union teenage girls from vulnerable groups will gain practical knowledge and skills to help them feel more confident, develop their potential, and navigate today's world more effectively. The program will cover topics such as self-care, makeup, digital literacy, online safety, and mental well-being. For women affected by breast cancer, Mary Kay will continue its “Pink Changing Lives®” social impact program. The initiative complements the rehabilitation process through beauty and self-care sessions while also creating a supportive community that helps restore self-confidence, emotional well-being, and a positive sense of beauty.

Did You Know?

Mary Kay Ukraine was recognized as Company of the Year in both 2023 and 2024 by the All-Ukrainian Industry and Analytical Center. Mary Kay Ukraine received the National business award “Choice of the Year 2024” by international marketing company Ipsos in two categories: Lip Color Cosmetics of the Year and Anti-Aging Cosmetics of the Year. In 2023, “Choice of the Year 2023” awards were received in the categories Eye Color Cosmetics of the Year and Lip Color Cosmetics of the Year. Mary Kay ranked 8thamong 5,500 brands in the Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact 2026 ranking, moving up from the 9th place in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company included in the ranking. For the fourth consecutive year (2023–2026), Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics Worldwide by Euromonitor International. Mary Kay ranked #2 in the Forbes Best Customer Service 2026 ranking, making a significant leap from 93rd. place in 20253. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company in the Top 50. Mary Kay ranked 19th among the world's top 100 beauty companies in Beauty Inc.'s Top 100 Beauty Companies 2025 ranking by Women's Wear Daily, published in 2026. Mary Kay operates in 40 markets worldwide.

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at . Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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1. Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026).Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026.

2.“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data”

3. Alan Schwarz (October 14, 2025).Forbes - Best Customer Service 2026.