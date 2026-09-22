After A Tornado, Scotchblue Painter's Tape Became An Unexpected Sign Of Resilience

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

After a tornado struck Meridian Elementary School in Blue Mound, Illinois, the school community faced significant property damage, including roof loss, collapsed ceilings and major disruption across several classrooms. Fortunately, no students or staff were injured.

As teachers and staff began assessing the damage, one unexpected detail stood out: In several classrooms, student work, learning targets, decorations and other materials attached to walls with ScotchBlueTM Painter's Tape remained in place.

“What might seem like a small detail became a meaningful symbol of resilience as we worked through the aftermath of the storm,” said Sarah Major, principal of Meridian Elementary School. She went on to thank 3M for“producing products that educators can rely on every day.”

An everyday product in an extraordinary moment

Principal Major shared the discovery in a note to 3M, explaining that in some classrooms, bulletin boards and items secured with staples had been destroyed by the storm, while decorations and instructional materials attached with ScotchBlue Painter's Tap were still intact.

For educators, classroom walls often serve as more than display space. They hold lesson plans, student achievements, visual reminders and signs of progress. After the tornado, seeing some of those materials still in place offered a small but meaningful point of encouragement during a difficult recovery.

“What stood out in this story is how everyday innovation can make a meaningful difference. Our Painter's Tape is designed to provide reliable adhesion while still removing cleanly, which comes from carefully engineered adhesive technologies,” said Karina Chavez, Group President 3M Consumer Business Group.“While it is not intended for extreme-weather applications, in this case, we're pleased those same adhesive performance characteristics helped classroom materials remain in place and uplift the community during a challenging event.”

Supporting the return to learning

As Meridian Elementary School continues its recovery, 3M is donating a selection of classroom-ready products to help teachers and staff restore learning spaces and prepare for students' return.

From organizing materials to refreshing classrooms, these items are meant to help the educators focus on what matters most: welcoming students back to a safe, supportive learning environment.

FAQ

What happened at Meridian Elementary School?

Meridian Elementary School in Blue Mound, Illinois, experienced significant property damage after a tornado struck the school. Damage included roof loss, collapsed ceilings and disruption across several classrooms. No students or staff were injured.

How was ScotchBlue Painter's Tape involved?

After the storm, school staff observed that some student work, learning targets, decorations and instructional materials attached to walls with ScotchBlue Painter's Tape remained in place, even in classrooms where other wall materials had been torn down.

Is ScotchBlueTM Painter's Tape designed for extreme weather?

No. ScotchBlue Painter's Tape is not intended for extreme-weather applications. It is designed to provide reliable adhesion while removing cleanly from appropriate surfaces. In this instance, the product's adhesive performance contributed to a meaningful observation during the school's recovery.

How is 3M supporting the school?

3M is donating a selection of classroom-ready products to support Meridian Elementary School as teachers and staff restore learning spaces and prepare for students' return.