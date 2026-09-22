Baker Hughes Named One Of The 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2026

Company ranks No. 1 among energy peers Recognition given to Baker Hughes for its positive impact on communities, workers and the environment across the globe

HOUSTON and LONDON, September 22, 2026 /3BL/ – Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2026 - ranking first in the energy category and 37th overall.

This prestigious ranking has scored the largest publicly traded U.S. companies since 1999 to recognize leaders in non-financial disclosure and positive impact on communities, workers, and the environment worldwide.

Now published by 3BL, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens is based on a continuously evolving methodology developed in partnership with ISS STOXX and with extensive stakeholder feedback. Less than 20% of all Russell 1000 companies have placed among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens over the past five years.

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“Baker Hughes has long viewed sustainability as a core to our business strategy and a fundamental part of our culture,” said Baker Hughes Chief Sustainability Officer Allyson Book.“Using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Global Compact as our guide, we remain focused on turning our commitments into meaningful action through the decisions we make, the technologies we develop and the way we operate every day. Our place on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list reflects the dedication of our employees in more than 120 countries who bring our values of integrity, transparency and accountability to life throughout our sustainability journey.”

In 2025, Baker Hughes achieved a 36.9% absolute emissions reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to its 2019 baseline, marking the largest emissions reduction to date. Utilization of renewable energy and operational efficiencies contributed to a 49.0% reduction in combined scope 1 and 2 facility emissions from its 2019 base.

In addition to its progress on emissions reduction, Baker Hughes also supported over 900 charities worldwide in 2025, and more than 2,100 employees contributed over 45,000 volunteer hours in the communities where Baker Hughes conducts business.

"The companies on this list stood by transparency, even when doing so became more difficult,” said Charlie Wilkie, CEO of 3BL.“Now in its 28th year, the 100 Best is the longest-running ranking of the Russell 1000 Index built entirely on publicly available information. There's no way to lobby or pay for a spot. Recognition has to be earned. We congratulate all of the organizations recognized for their leadership and ongoing commitment to positively impact people and our planet.”

The 2026 ranking methodology considers 221 factors across seven pillars, including climate change, employee relations and human rights. Unlike other rankings, all data considered for the 100 Best Corporate Citizens must be publicly available, and there is no fee for companies to be considered. The data and information used for the 2026 ranking were published between June 2025 and June 2026.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2026 ranking and methodology visit:

To learn more about Baker Hughes sustainability journey, access its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report here.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.

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For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Kirk Eggleston

+1 346.521.8438

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