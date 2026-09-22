Your Voice Matters: Take Novata's 2026 Sustainability Leaders Survey

MENAFN - 3BL) It's been another year of change for sustainability leaders. Regulatory requirements continue to evolve, geopolitical dynamics are reshaping priorities, and expectations from investors, customers, and leadership remain high. At the same time, sustainability teams are increasingly being asked to demonstrate how their work creates business value, not just how it supports compliance.

The 2026 Sustainability Leaders Survey, conducted by Novata, explores how sustainability practitioners are navigating this changing landscape. From team design and technology adoption to value creation, regulatory readiness, and talent strategy, this survey aims to capture how the role is evolving and where leaders are finding success.

Take part in the 2026 Sustainability Leaders Survey to help build an industry-wide view of how sustainability teams are navigating change, creating business value, and preparing for what's next.

Why Participate

Help Shape the Conversation: Share your perspective to help build an industry-wide view of how sustainability leaders are navigating change and creating business value. Industry Benchmarks: Contribute to practical benchmarks and see how organizations are approaching key sustainability priorities. Exclusive Insights: Be first to receive the survey report featuring key trends and industry benchmarks in November 2026. Reward Opportunity: Opt in for a chance to win one of two $200 Patagonia gift cards.

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About the Survey

Conducted by Novata, the 2026 Sustainability Leaders Survey explores how sustainability leaders are navigating today's evolving business landscape-from business value and team structure to technology adoption, regulatory readiness, and talent strategy.

Responses are anonymous and the findings will be published in November 2026, providing practical insights and benchmarks for sustainability professionals.

About Novata

Novata's solutions make it easy for organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and create value. Our trusted sustainability management platform and advisory practice empowers organizations to automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, simplify regulations, benchmark performance, and monitor risk.

Backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Motive Partners, Omidyar Network, and S&P Global, Novata is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees, and is a B-Corp-certified public benefit corporation.