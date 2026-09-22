The Human Side Of Safety: Mental Health, Behaviour And EHS
They discuss why fatigue, production pressure, impractical procedures and fear of speaking up can affect both wellbeing and physical safety. The guests compare approaches in India and Australia, including workforce consultation, behavioural science and the role of frontline leaders in creating safer choices.
The conversation makes the case for looking beyond individual resilience or counselling alone. Organisations need to understand the conditions people work in, address risks across EHS, HR and operations, and adapt shared principles to local cultures and requirements.
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00:00:03 – Introduction: Psychosocial risk and a broader view of EHS
00:01:34 – Introducing perspectives from India and Australia
00:02:15 – Why psychosocial safety is gaining attention
00:03:56 – How human factors influence safe choices
00:05:43 – Australia: From compliance to practical risk management
00:07:31 – Workplace consultation and preventative support
00:08:57 – Balancing immediate help with long-term prevention
00:09:17 – Organisations seek guidance on psychosocial risks
00:10:26 – Beyond traditional behaviour-based safety
00:13:11 – Understanding why unsafe behaviour occurs
00:15:31 – Procedures, change and barriers to speaking up
00:17:20 – Comparing operational risks across regions
00:20:32 – Leadership and common mental health myths
00:23:29 – Why mental health is an organisation-wide issue
00:25:50 – Global principles and local approaches
00:26:21 – Fairness, respect and cultural context
00:30:47 – Integrating psychosocial risk into EHS systems
00:34:53 – Leadership, culture and frontline safety
00:40:28 – From incident response to prediction and prevention
00:43:37 – Closing reflections and where to follow the series
Giorgia McGuigan:
“We have to consult our workforce. We have to reflect on the changes. We have to assess the risk and then action the risk.”
Deepak:
“We have to look at the systems, the culture that we have driven.”
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