The Human Side Of Safety: Mental Health, Behaviour And EHS

MENAFN - 3BL) In this episode, host Charlotte Buffoni is joined by Deepak from Chola MS Risk in India and Giorgia McGuigan from Peter J Ramsey and Associates in Australia to explore how psychosocial risk, mental health and human behaviour are reshaping EHS practice.

They discuss why fatigue, production pressure, impractical procedures and fear of speaking up can affect both wellbeing and physical safety. The guests compare approaches in India and Australia, including workforce consultation, behavioural science and the role of frontline leaders in creating safer choices.

The conversation makes the case for looking beyond individual resilience or counselling alone. Organisations need to understand the conditions people work in, address risks across EHS, HR and operations, and adapt shared principles to local cultures and requirements.

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00:00:03 – Introduction: Psychosocial risk and a broader view of EHS 00:01:34 – Introducing perspectives from India and Australia 00:02:15 – Why psychosocial safety is gaining attention 00:03:56 – How human factors influence safe choices 00:05:43 – Australia: From compliance to practical risk management 00:07:31 – Workplace consultation and preventative support 00:08:57 – Balancing immediate help with long-term prevention 00:09:17 – Organisations seek guidance on psychosocial risks 00:10:26 – Beyond traditional behaviour-based safety 00:13:11 – Understanding why unsafe behaviour occurs 00:15:31 – Procedures, change and barriers to speaking up 00:17:20 – Comparing operational risks across regions 00:20:32 – Leadership and common mental health myths 00:23:29 – Why mental health is an organisation-wide issue 00:25:50 – Global principles and local approaches 00:26:21 – Fairness, respect and cultural context 00:30:47 – Integrating psychosocial risk into EHS systems 00:34:53 – Leadership, culture and frontline safety 00:40:28 – From incident response to prediction and prevention 00:43:37 – Closing reflections and where to follow the series

Giorgia McGuigan:

“We have to consult our workforce. We have to reflect on the changes. We have to assess the risk and then action the risk.”

Deepak:

“We have to look at the systems, the culture that we have driven.”