Invest Qatar, Apex Group Partner To Advance Qatar's Financial Services Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Qatar), and Apex Group have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Qatar's asset servicing and financial services ecosystem, supporting the country's ambition to become a leading regional hub for asset management, fund servicing and digital financial solutions.

"Under the partnership," Apex Group said in a statement, "Apex plans to expand its presence in Qatar, supporting the creation of high-skilled roles in asset servicing, fund administration and related financial services".

The statement added: "Apex Group will also establish a new regional office on Lusail Boulevard, expected to be the first privately licensed financial services firm in the country's emerging financial hub."

Through this expansion, the Group stressed, "it will provide local and international funds, including Qatar-based venture capital firms, access to its global expertise and integrated financial services platform, while supporting financial institutions seeking to establish regional operations in Qatar."

The collaboration between Invest Qatar and Apex Group establishes a framework to strengthen local capabilities across fund administration, investor services and middle-office solutions, while bringing technology-enabled solutions to the market. Apex Group will use its Apex Digital 3.0 capabilities to support next-generation fund servicing, digital asset operations and tokenized investment structures.

CEO of Invest Qatar, HE Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani said: "We are pleased to support Apex Group's expansion in Qatar, which reflects the strength and attractiveness of our business environment and its ability to enable leading international institutions to pursue long-term growth. Apex Group's regional presence highlights the opportunities available to global firms seeking to scale across the region and benefit from Qatar's growing financial services sector. We look forward to building lasting value through collaboration, investment and shared growth, further reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading regional financial services hub."

Founder and CEO of Apex Group, Peter Hughes said: "Qatar has a clear ambition to become one of the region's leading financial centers, and we see significant opportunities to support that vision. Since receiving our license from the Qatar Financial Centre earlier this year, we have seen strong demand for the services, technology and expertise that global asset managers, investors and institutions need to grow. Through our partnership with Invest Qatar and our investment in a new Lusail office, we are bringing together our global platform, digital capabilities and local presence to support innovation, collaboration and the continued development of Qatar's financial services ecosystem."

The initiative will provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and dialogue to support the continued development of Qatar's financial services ecosystem.

Apex Group will also contribute to the development of local talent through professional training and graduate opportunities, supporting the growth of a highly skilled financial services workforce in Qatar.

The partnership supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan by contributing to the diversification and advancement of Qatar's financial sector, expanding institutional capabilities and strengthening the country's position as a regional destination for financial services.