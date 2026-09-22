Minister Of Municipality Meets Haitian Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the State of Qatar, HE Pierre-Richard Cajuste. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in fields of mutual interest.

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