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Trump Says US To Build Two 'Very Major' Bases In Greenland

Trump Says US To Build Two 'Very Major' Bases In Greenland


2026-09-22 02:04:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: The United States will build two major military bases in Greenland under a deal with Demark to be signed on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly.

"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We'll be building two very major military bases," Trump said in a speech.

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The Peninsula

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