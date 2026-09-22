Trump Says US To Build Two 'Very Major' Bases In Greenland
United Nations, United States: The United States will build two major military bases in Greenland under a deal with Demark to be signed on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly.
"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We'll be building two very major military bases," Trump said in a speech.
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