Qatar Participates In Meetings Of GCC Undersecretary Committees Of Commerce, Industry, Investment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has participated via videoconferencing in the 64th preparatory meeting of the committee of undersecretaries of GCC ministries of commerce and the 49th preparatory meeting of the committee of undersecretaries of GCC ministries of industry.

It also took part in the 6th meeting of the GCC investment undersecretaries committee and the 2nd meeting of the Executive Office of the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC).

Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the meetings.

The meetings discussed a number of items on their agendas and adopted the necessary decisions and recommendations thereon.

The State of Qatar also participated in the 3rd meeting of the Permanent Committee for Patent Affairs in the GCC states, with Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at MOCI Saleh bin Abdullah Al Mana representing it at the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of items on its agenda and adopted the necessary decisions and recommendations thereon.