Woman Dies After Falling Into Boiling Sambar Vessel In India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An Indian woman has died of severe burns sustained after accidentally falling into a vessel containing boiling sambar (a lentil stew) in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, where the 46-year-old woman was helping prepare food for a community event.

Indian media reports identified the woman as Sujatha, who reportedly lost her balance and fell while moving the large vessel through the cooking area.

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CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

The woman was rushed to the government hospital, where her condition deteriorated and she succumbed to her injuries.

News site NDTV reported that the police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances that led to it.