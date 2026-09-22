Driving License In Qatar: List Of Requirements, Conditions And Fees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has outlined the requirements, conditions and fees for obtaining and renewing driving licenses for different categories of vehicles in Qatar, in accordance with procedures approved by the General Directorate of Traffic.

Basic requirements

Applicants seeking to obtain a driving license must submit:

1. Proof of identity

2. A personal photograph

3. A medical examination, including an eye test and an assessment confirming the absence of disabilities that could affect driving

4. A valid residence permit, for residents

Age requirements

Applicants must meet the following minimum age requirements:

The applicant must be at least 18 years old to obtain a driving license for motorcycle, light vehicle and driving licenses for persons with special needs, as well as the learner's license required for these categories.

The applicant must be at least 21 years old to obtain a driving license for heavy vehicle, machinery or equipment and public transport licenses, as well as the learner's license required for these categories.

License fees

The prescribed fees for issuing and renewing driving licenses are:

Motorcycle: QR300 for Qataris (10 years) and QR150 for non-Qataris (5 years)

Light vehicle: QR500 for Qataris (10 years) and QR250 for non-Qataris (5 years)

Heavy vehicle - including buses, medium trucks and tractor-trailers: QR600 for Qataris (10 years) and QR300 for non-Qataris (5 years)

Machinery or equipment - including excavators, cranes, loaders and forklifts: QR600 for Qataris (10 years) and QR300 for non-Qataris (5 years)

Temporary license for attempting to drive a motor vehicle: QR150 for three months

Driving test, one attempt (opening a file): QR50

Medical fitness requirements

Applicants must provide a medical fitness certificate issued by an authority designated by the licensing authority. The certificate must confirm adequate eyesight and physical fitness, and that the applicant does not have any disability or medical condition that would prevent them from driving.

Applicants seeking a driving license for persons with special needs must undergo a medical examination appropriate to their condition and provide a medical certificate issued by an authority designated by the licensing authority.

Applicants must also pass the required technical driving test, which covers traffic rules and road etiquette.

Authorised driving schools

The Ministry has listed nine authorised driving schools:

1. Al Raya Driving School

2. Gulf Driving School

3. Doha Driving Academy

4. Qatar Modern Driving School

5. United Driving School

6. Al Khebra Driving School

7. Al Hasba Driving School

8. Karwa Driving School

9. Dalla Driving School

Violations and penalties

Article 94 of Law No. 5 of 2015 states that, without prejudice to any more severe penalty prescribed under another law, a person convicted of certain violations may face imprisonment for one month to three years, a fine of QR10,000 to QR50,000, or either of the two penalties.

The violations include driving a motor vehicle on the road without obtaining a driving license, in violation of Article 29. A vehicle owner allowing a person who does not hold a driving license to drive the vehicle, in violation of Article 38.