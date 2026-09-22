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Qatar Welcomes The Start Of Autumn On September 23

Qatar Welcomes The Start Of Autumn On September 23


2026-09-22 02:04:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Autumn will astronomically begin in Qatar on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, marking the autumnal equinox, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said.

According to QMD, the sun will be directly above the equator on the equinox, when day and night are approximately equal in length.

The seasonal transition is expected to bring more moderate temperatures, while local rainfall may increase at times.

Meanwhile, a recent QMD report noted that September 20 marked the rising of the Al Zubra star, traditionally associated with the transition toward cooler nights and more frequent northerly winds.

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The Peninsula

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