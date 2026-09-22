Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Ministerial Meeting On Preventive Diplomacy, Mediation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi has participated in a ministerial meeting involving the State of Qatar, the United Mexican States, the Kingdom of Norway and the Swiss Confederation on strengthening cooperation in preventive diplomacy, mediation and conflict resolution.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his remarks, HE the Minister of State said the meeting was taking place at a time of deepening geopolitical divisions and escalating armed conflicts, underscoring the growing importance of mediation among all parties in such circumstances.He stressed that the four countries share a firm commitment to the UN Charter and the peaceful settlement of disptes.

His Excellency also commended the Group of Friends of Mediation, co-chaired by the Republic of Turkiye and the Republic of Finland, for its role in mobilizing support for the United Nations' efforts to prevent the outbreak of conflicts.HE Al Khulaifi said Qatar's mediation efforts have, over the years, extended to nearly every continent, ranging from securing the release of hostages to resolving conflicts, negotiating political settlements and helping countries reach diplomatic understandings.

In this context, he noted that Qatar is currently working with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to de-escalate tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and promote peace and stability across the region.