Prime Minister Participates In Coordination Meeting Of Group Of Eight Arab-Islamic States On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has participated in a coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Eight Arab-Islamic States concerned with Gaza.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, with particular focus on the roadmap for completing the implementation of US President HE Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Strip.