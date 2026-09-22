Qatar Participates In Global Celebration Of World Cleanup Day In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The State of Qatar participated in the global celebration of World Cleanup Day 2026, hosted by the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province, China, in an event jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China, with the attendance of approximately 800 officials, experts, and representatives of international organizations concerned with environmental sustainability.

The State of Qatar was represented at the celebration by a delegation from the Ministry of Municipality.

The main sessions of the accompanying forum, held under the slogan 'From Clean Dishes to Clean Cities,' highlighted strategies for reducing food waste, minimizing waste at the source, developing smart city cleanliness systems, as well as enhancing community participation frameworks in environmental protection.

The participation of the Qatari delegation included an inspection tour of the accompanying international exhibition, during which they reviewed the latest technological solutions and smart applications used in the fields of public cleanliness, waste management, and recycling.