Foreign Ministers Of Qatar, Arab And Islamic Countries Express Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia met in New York on September 21, 2026, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ministers expressed grave concern over the ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza and called on Israel to immediately fulfill its obligations under the first phase of the comprehensive plan, including ensuring the immediate, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and early recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of vital infrastructure. They also affirmed the necessity of adhering to a ceasefire and ending all violations.

The ministers affirmed that the roadmap constitutes an integral part of the comprehensive plan and provides a framework for implementing its second phase, including the collection of arms concurrent with the complete Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of an international stabilization force, the National Committee for Gaza Governance assuming its responsibilities throughout the Gaza Strip, and the initiation of early recovery and reconstruction operations across various parts of the Strip. They called on all parties to fulfill their obligations, each in their respective roles, without delay.

The ministers renewed their categorical rejection of any measures aimed at expelling or forcibly displacing the Palestinian people from their homeland, or any attempts to alter the geographic or demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In this context, they expressed their condemnation of the unlawful measures aimed at entrenching Israeli control and annexation, including the accelerated expansion of settlements, land confiscation, the demolition of Palestinian homes, settler violence and terrorism, and forced displacement, and called for an immediate halt to and reversal of these measures. They also expressed grave concern over actions that undermine the historic and legal status quo of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The ministers welcomed the recent measures taken by the United Kingdom, as well as broader national and European efforts, in response to illegal Israeli settlement activity, including measures aimed at halting trade with illegal Israeli settlements, and called for further effective measures to stop settlement expansion and ensure accountability for settler violence.

The leaders further affirmed that the Gaza Strip must remain an integral part of the Palestinian territory and reiterated that the implementation of the comprehensive plan must contribute to reunifying the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and lead to a reliable and irreversible path toward the Palestinian people's exercise of their right to self-determination and the realization of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, through the implementation of the two-state solution.

The ministers commended the leadership of US President Donald Trump and affirmed the pivotal role of the United States in ensuring the implementation of the comprehensive plan. They called for sustained and effective American engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfill their obligations and duties, and to overcome the obstacles impeding the implementation of the roadmap. They stressed that achieving tangible progress on the ground would enhance the credibility of the Peace Council and the effectiveness of the plan, creating the momentum that is sorely needed.

The ministers once again affirmed their readiness to continue working collectively with the United States, the Peace Council, the Palestinian Authority, and all concerned parties to advance the full implementation of the comprehensive plan and its roadmap, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, fulfill their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, and achieve a just, permanent, and comprehensive peace in the region.

