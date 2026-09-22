Ministry Of Education Launches 'Beacon Of Knowledge' Initiative To Support Private School And Kindergarten Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens, in cooperation with the Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services, launched the "Beacon of Knowledge" initiative, dedicated to private schools and kindergartens, within the framework of enhancing social responsibility and instilling the values of solidarity and compassion among various community institutions.

The initiative aims to provide a comprehensive support umbrella for eligible students and families through programs that meet their educational needs and assist them in continuing their academic journey, in addition to engaging students, schools, families, and the private sector in acts of giving and social responsibility.

The initiative includes providing school bags and supplies, educational devices and tools, school uniforms, transportation fees, and textbooks, as well as contributing to the payment of tuition fees for eligible cases, launching the "Our Students Support" program, and providing pathways to support higher education in accordance with the approved regulations.

On this occasion, Mr. Omar Abdulaziz Al-Nama, the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, emphasized that the State of Qatar is rich in benevolent people and humanitarian initiatives, pointing out that the institution has sensed a great desire from participants and applicants to continue and expand these initiatives. He added that these efforts will not be limited to the private education sector or the ministry, but rather depend on community partnership and philanthropists, revealing preparations to launch other initiatives in the field of social responsibility during the current year.

For her part, Dr. Rania Yousry Mohamed, Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens and Acting Director of the Department of Private School Licensing, affirmed that the "Beacon of Knowledge" initiative embodies a model of integration between educational efforts and humanitarian work, based on the belief that education is an inherent right for every student.

She explained that the initiative is expanding for the first time to include the higher education sector, where a 30 percent discount will be granted to eligible private school students upon their enrollment at Lusail University, in accordance with the approved regulations and mechanisms, providing them with integrated support pathways to complete their university education.

Dr. Rania revealed that the number of seats allocated in the Community Responsibility Project has reached 18,124 seats, noting that the ministry is working on developing a more organized working mechanism in the upcoming period by setting announced dates for applications and screening, and enhancing the role of private schools in admission and registration procedures before informing the parents.

For his part, Dr. Ayedh Al-Qahtani, representative of the Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Humanitarian Services Foundation, affirmed that the "Beacon of Knowledge" initiative embodies the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility between the foundation and the ministry. He explained that the "Our Students Support" program carries a noble idea that allows a student to contribute to supporting the journey of their peer, turning the spirit of giving into a real practice experienced by the children.

Al-Qahtani clarified that the names of the private schools have been listed on the foundation's website to provide supporters with the option to choose a school. He emphasized that eligible cases are subject to a thorough study and are presented with numbers and symbolic codes without revealing the identity of the student or their family, to preserve full privacy and confidentiality.