Qatar Urges Global Action And Inclusive Partnerships At UN Humanitarian High-Level Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has called for strengthened international cooperation and unhindered humanitarian access to address unprecedented global crises, emphasizing the critical role of localized partnerships in delivering effective aid.

The remarks were delivered by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad during a high-level ministerial event titled "87 Million Lives: Delivering on the Promise" on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

HE Al Misnad underscored that mitigating worsening humanitarian emergencies is a shared global responsibility.

"Alleviating the severity of unprecedented humanitarian crises witnessed in many regions around the world is a duty that rests upon us as active parties in the international community," Her Excellency said.

She stressed that compounding crises and natural disasters demand proactive coordination to ensure adequate, reliable support and the safe, unimpeded delivery of aid to affected populations.

Highlighting the mechanics of modern aid delivery, the Qatari minister pointed to collaborative humanitarian partnerships as essential for proper management and execution. She advocated for a community-participatory approach across operational programs to maximize the impact of international resources.

Furthermore, Qatar encouraged the adoption of targeted strategies tailored to the unique conditions of crisis-hit communities. Such frameworks should actively integrate local stakeholders-specifically highlighting the inclusion of youth groups and women-led initiatives-to ensure funding and support are utilized with maximum efficiency.