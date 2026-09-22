Free Arabian Gulf Cup Live Screenings Announced At Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Football fans in Qatar can watch the Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 matches live at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, with screenings running from September 23 to October 6, 2026.

The museum announced that the matches will be screened on Level 7, outside the Esports Lounge, offering fans an opportunity to follow the regional tournament together in a sporting atmosphere.

Entry to the screenings is free and no prior registration is required.

The programme begins on Wednesday, September 23, with Iraq facing Oman at 5:30pm, followed by Saudi Arabia against Kuwait at 9pm.

Qatar's first listed match will be against Bahrain on Thursday, September 24, at 9pm. The hosts will then face Yemen on Sunday, September 27, at 6:55pm, before meeting the UAE on Wednesday, September 30, at 8:30pm.

Other group-stage fixtures featured in the screening schedule include UAE against Yemen, Kuwait against Iraq, Saudi Arabia against Oman, Bahrain against UAE, Oman against Kuwait, Saudi Arabia against Iraq, and Bahrain against Yemen.

The two semifinals will be screened on Saturday, October 3, at 7pm and 9pm, while the final will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 9pm.