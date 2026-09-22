Prime Minister Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and create conditions conducive to dialogue, in a manner that contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.