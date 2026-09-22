Qatar Launches Professional Career Guidance Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Career Development Center, in partnership with the Qatar Finance and Business Academy, has opened registration for a program aimed at training certified career guidance practitioners.

The program, which will run from November 2 to December 14, seeks to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills to provide career guidance and respond to changing demands in education and the labor market.

The initiative is designed to prepare participants to obtain the Certified Career Services Provider (CCSP) credential awarded by the US-based National Career Development Association.

Officials said career guidance has become increasingly important in helping individuals identify their strengths, make informed academic and professional choices and adapt to changing labor-market needs.

The program will be delivered by a group of specialists and experts from Qatar and the region, including academics and certified career development practitioners.