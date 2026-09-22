Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) Applies To More Than Double Sarfartoq Rare Earth District Footprint

Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) announced that it has applied to the Government of Greenland for a new exploration license covering approximately 262 square kilometres immediately east of its existing Sarfartoq license. If granted, the new license would increase the company's controlled footprint at Sarfartoq from approximately 192 square kilometres to approximately 454 square kilometres, more than doubling its position across the known rare earth and carbonatite district.

Greenland Mines plans to pursue a two-track strategy at Sarfartoq, advancing the ST1 neodymium-praseodymium rare earth deposit while evaluating known satellite targets and exploring the broader district. The ST1 Hybrid Mineral Resource Estimate comprises 6.9 million tons of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 1.60% total rare earth oxides (“TREO”) and 5.3 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 0.96% TREO. The Initial Assessment includes a high-case pre-tax NPV of approximately $2.05 billion. The newly applied-for area is not included in the current ST1 resource estimate or economic analysis and remains an exploration opportunity subject to approval by the Government of Greenland.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Western-aligned critical-minerals developer advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. The Company's strategy is focused on advancing high-quality Greenlandic mineral assets capable of supporting diversified and secure Western critical-minerals supply chains.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

