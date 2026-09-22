The AI Boom Is Coming To Robotics. The Magnets Inside Could Be A Major Opportunity (NASDAQ: EMAT)

The next AI boom could come with arms and legs. Hyundai Motor Group plans to deploy 25,000 Atlas humanoid robots across Hyundai and Kia plants over the next few years. Boston Dynamics announced a new training center at Hyundai's Georgia manufacturing complex on September 21 to prepare them for factory work. A rollout on that scale would put demand behind the hardware that makes robots move, creating a growing market for the companies supplying those components.

One way to approach that opportunity is through the magnets inside high-performance electric motors. Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT) is expanding production capacity for those components and has identified robotics among its intended markets. The appeal is straightforward: competing robot makers can need the same kinds of inputs. A supplier that wins their business could benefit from the race without having to build the winning robot.

That is the business case for this U.S.-listed company. As AI moves into physical machines, spending can spread into motors, actuators and the materials inside them, and Evolution Metals' demand thesis can span multiple equipment makers and applications.

The connection starts with movement. A robot's software directs its actions, while actuators produce the movement. Hyundai Mobis has announced an agreement to supply actuators for Atlas and says these systems account for more than 60% of a humanoid robot's material cost. That figure covers complete actuators, not just magnets, but it illustrates the scale of the hardware behind physical AI.

Permanent magnet synchronous motors are widely used for that job because they can deliver considerable turning force from a compact package while using electricity efficiently. Technical research describes their widespread use in humanoids, wearable robotic systems and collaborative robots. For machines with motors packed into moving joints, size, weight and control all matter.

The International Energy Agency identifies permanent magnets as an enabler of precise movement, smaller components and improved energy efficiency in robotics. One widely used high-performance family, known as NdFeB, is also the type Evolution Metals is expanding its capacity to manufacture.

The demand case extends across a much larger automation market. The International Federation of Robotics reported 542,000 industrial robot installations worldwide in 2024, more than double the annual number a decade earlier. Humanoid adoption would add to an established base of factory automation, with different robot designs creating different requirements for motors and magnets.

The IEA says demand for the four magnet rare earth elements it tracks has doubled since 2015 and is set to rise by another third by 2030 under current policies. Electrification drives that near-term forecast, while automation, robotics and digital technologies play an increasing role beyond 2030. Meanwhile, China accounted for 94% of global sintered permanent-magnet production in 2024, leaving manufacturers seeking alternative suppliers with a concentrated source of a necessary component.

Evolution Metals is building its case around existing manufacturing operations, customer testing and additional equipment. In June, the company reported that its operating subsidiaries had completed quality certification with two global Tier-1 electronics manufacturers across six grades of sintered NdFeB magnets. It said those grades were already being produced commercially, including versions designed for demanding temperatures. Those electronics qualifications establish manufacturing progress; prospective robotics customers would have their own requirements.

The company has also begun receiving raw material from outside China. In July, it announced delivery of five metric tons of neodymium-praseodymium metal from SRE Vietnam under its agreement with Senri Trading. That metal is a feedstock for high-performance magnets, giving the manufacturing expansion an established sourcing arrangement to build upon.

Evolution Metals has binding purchase orders for 13 additional ULVAC sintered-magnet production machines. Its September 10 update retained November 2026 delivery and installation plans, with annual magnet capacity expected to rise from approximately 1,000 to 10,000 metric tons, including about 6,000 metric tons of high-performance sintered magnets. These are capacity targets, with the ramp dependent on commissioning, supporting facilities and power, feedstock, customer qualification and financing.

Management's initial fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $400 million to $460 million, compared with $5 million to $8 million for 2026, reflects the scale of that planned transition. The outlook is based on expected demand rather than contracted volumes and requires conversion into orders and shipments. The company also plans a U.S. industrial campus as a further stage of expansion.

For Evolution Metals, robotics would add to intended markets that include automotive, wind energy and defense. The company could serve broader demand for magnets across competing technologies, supported by existing production and an expansion now tied to binding equipment orders. If AI brings more robots into factories and warehouses, a supplier of the materials that make them move could participate without needing to build the winning robot.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Provides Initial Revenue Guidance of $400-460mm for Fiscal Year 2027

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Announces Major 750 Megawatt Power Infrastructure Expansion to Scale Magnet Production to Approximately 10,000 Metric Tons Annually

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Appoints U.S. Air Force General Thomas A. Bussiere (Ret.) to Board of Directors

Evolution Metals & Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Kenji Konishi to Lead Rare Earth Magnet Engineering Production

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Receives First Non-China NdPr Metal Shipment for Defense-Compliant Rare Earth Magnet Production, Aligning with New White House Executive Order

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Enters into Supply Contract of Non-China, Critical Rare Earth Metals in its Ongoing Magnet Production Operations

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Validates Commercial-Scale Non-China Rare Earth Magnet Supply Capability Ahead of January 2027 DFARS Defense Sourcing Deadline

Evolution Metals & Technologies Enters into Strategic Equipment Purchase Agreements with ULVAC to Scale Annual Rare Earth Magnet Capacity to 10,000 Tons, Including 6,000 Tons of High-Performance Sintered Magnets

See Also

Elmet to acquire ams OSRAM tungsten operations in Germany (NASDAQ: ELMT)

AIxCrypto eyes growth through robot rental marketplace, CEO says (NASDAQ: AIXC)

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