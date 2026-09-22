Earth Science Tech's (ETST) Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market Continues Series Of Milestones In Fiscal 2027

Earth Science Tech has uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market, a premier public market that provides investors with a trusted trading environment The uplisting is one of several milestones the company has reported during the current financial year 2027, which began on April 1, 2026 The company reported its Q1 2027 financial results, marking a 3% growth in revenue with a 57% increase in net income The company also acquired Meduvo LLC and Zoolzy and held its annual meeting of shareholders

Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST), a strategic holding company in the healthcare, pharmacy, and telemedicine sector, successfully uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market effective September 17, 2026. The listing on OTCQB, an established public market for growth-stage and entrepreneurial companies, means ETST has met rigorous financial and reporting standards, undergone a verification process, and complied with strict management certification requirements ( ).

The uplisting is the latest milestone in fiscal year 2027, which began on April 1, 2026. During the intervening period, the company reported its Q1 2027 financial results, acquired Meduvo LLC (a compounding pharmacy) and Zoolzy LLC, and held its annual...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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