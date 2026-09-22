VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA) Builds Oncology Pipeline Around Bitac Platform, Public-Market Story Enters Next Phase

VERAXA is advancing an oncology pipeline centered on its proprietary BiTAC(R) platform, alongside additional antibody-drug conjugate and engineered-antibody technologies. The company entered the NASDAQ market in June 2026 following its completed business combination with Voyager Acquisition Corp., giving VERAXA access to the U.S. public markets as it advances its development programs. BiTAC is designed as an“AND-gated” therapeutic approach in which two complementary components must engage the same cancer cell before the intended cytotoxic mechanism is activated. VERAXA has reported early preclinical evidence for both its BiTAC-TCE and BiTAC-ADC approaches, including an in-vitro proof of concept for BiTAC-ADC announced in June. Recent corporate developments include the appointment of Raju Willener as CFO and Christoph Erkel, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer, adding financial and antibody-development expertise.

VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, is entering a new phase of development following its transition to the NASDAQ market and a series of scientific and corporate milestones that have expanded the company's focus around its proprietary BiTAC(R) platform.

The Swiss biotechnology company began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker VRXA in June following the completion of its business combination with Voyager Acquisition Corp. The transaction was accompanied by financing arrangements that included a $27.5 million senior secured note and a securities purchase agreement for up to...

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