West Red Lake Gold Reports 176.04 G/T Au Over 5.3M, 128.32 G/T Au Over 4.5M And 35.72 G/T Au Over 13.35M From Austin 955 And 904 Complexes

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or“WRLG” or the“Company”) ( TSXV:WRLG )( OTCQX:WRLGF ) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine (the“ Madsen Mine” or“ Madsen”) located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The results from Austin 904 Complex reported herein were all drilled from the 13 and 14 Levels of the Madsen Mine at approximately 650 metre (“m”) and 700m depth, respectively. These 904 results are in addition to those announced on July 7, 2026 which highlighted 10.22 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 13.35m, and on April 13, 2026 which highlighted 215.46g/t Au over 5.35m, 50.34 g/t Au over 4.05m and 61.70 g/t Au over 3m, and on February 25, 2026 which highlighted 219.73g/t Au over 4.8 m, 148.36 g/t Au over 3m and 133.13 g/t Au over 2.5m.

The results from the Austin 955 Complex were drilled from the 12 Level of the Madsen Mine at approximately 600m depth. These 955 results are in addition to those announced on July 7, 2026 which highlighted 43.48 g/t Au over 3.85m and 53.87 g/t Au over 3.1m.

The Austin 904 represents a unique opportunity within the Madsen deposit, comprising an approximately 200m by 200m panel of intact gold mineralization that was not historically mined. This is rare for the Madsen deposit and places WRLG in a favorable position to have full access to the entire mineralized zone for mining which is expected to result in larger stopes and increased efficiency during design and extraction.

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM26D-14-4929-025 intersected 5.3m @ 176.04 g/t Au, including 1m @ 925.52 g/t Au. This intercept was complemented by a large clot of visible gold associated with biotite alteration within a quartz-porphyry dike (Figure 1).

FIGURE 1. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-14-4929-025 at 64.6m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-13-4727-013 intersected 4.5m @ 128.32 g/t Au, including 1m @ 566.81 g/t Au. This intercept was complemented by visible gold associated with pyrrhotite, biotite alteration and quartz-carbonate veining (Figure 2).

FIGURE 2. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-13-4727-013 at 139.4m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-12-4990-019 intersected 6.85m @ 35.72 g/t Au, including 1m @ 233.76 g/t Au. This intercept was complemented by stringers of visible gold running along foliation (Figure 3).

FIGURE 3. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-12-4990-019 at 74m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-14-4929-001 intersected 6.2m @ 17.87 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 35.02 g/t Au. Hole MM26D-12-4990-005 intersected 12.8m @ 7.93 g/t Au, including 7.35m @ 9.69 g/t Au, also including 1.15m @ 11.35 /t Au. Hole MM26D-12-4990-007 intersected 11.7m @ 8.09 g/t Au, including 1m @ 59.96 g/t Au. Hole MM26D-12-4990-028 intersected 1.9m @ 44.36 g/t Au, including 1.4m @ 59.72 g/t Au. Hole MM26D-12-4990-002 intersected 11.15m @ 7.31 g/t Au, including 2m @ 25.75 g/t Au. Hole MM26D-12-4990-004 intersected 14.5m @ 5.29 g/t Au, including 2m @ 12.68 g/t Au. Hole MM26D-13-4727-002 intersected 4m @ 14.34 g/t Au, including 1m @ 44.71 g/t Au.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts from drilling at South Austin and Austin 955/904 Complexes.

*The“From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. The gold assay results presented are uncapped values. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

DISCUSSION

Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin structures are hosted within broad, kilometre-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays 'mine-style' alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin and South Austin Zones. It is anticipated that this will continue to be the strategy through 2026.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: WRLG Figures September 22, 2026 News Release.

FIGURE 4. Long Section showing drill highlights from current press release in Austin 904 and 955 Complexes with (grade x thickness) at ≥ 25 (g/t Au x m). Interval length denotes downhole core length. True thickness has not been calculated, but is expected to be ≥ 70% ofdownhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated April 30, 2026 with an effective date of January 7, 2025 (the“ Madsen Report”). A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at .

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is 'cleaned' with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource's Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS's facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“ Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“ koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au within 1.87 Mt. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the Madsen Report. The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022, to the mine closure on October 24, 2022, as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at .

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: WRLG Figures September 22, 2026 News Release

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km2 land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems1. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km2 that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: [email protected] or visit the Company's website at

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as“anticipate”,“expect”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“planned”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated impact of the drilling results on actual production at the Madsen Mine; the expectations of results in larger stopes and efficiency at the Madsen Mine; the potential production of mining operations at the Madsen Mine; the further anticipated drilling to occur at Madsen for the remainder of 2026; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit; and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at.

Featured Image @ Freepik

Contact

V.P. Corporate Communications

Jaclyn Ruptash

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.

[email protected]

