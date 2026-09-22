AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) Investors: October 20, 2026, Filing Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Did you buy AVEX Class A common stock between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026?

Affected AVEX Investor Summary



Who: AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX)

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: April 17, 2026 through June 4, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: October 20, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the Defendants' intentions to conduct a secondary public offering shortly after its initial public offering Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against AEVEX Corp. (“Aevex”) (NYSE: AVEX) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Aevex Class A common stock: (1) between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the“Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Aevex's initial public offering conducted on or about April 17, 2026 (the“IPO”). The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California and is captioned Rosenberg v. AEVEX Corp., No. 26-cv-04779 (S.D. Cal.). Investors have until October 20, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired Aevex Class A common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

AEVEX CORP. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

Aevex is a military technology contractor that designs and manufactures unmanned aerial and surface vehicles, as well as provides AI-enabled intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“Madison”), is a private equity firm that acquired a majority stake in Aevex in 2020, and by the April 2026 IPO, owned 100% of Aevex's common stock. In regards to restrictions on Madison in the IPO, the Offering Documents stated that Madison would not sell any shares of Aevex Class A common stock in the IPO, and that it would be subject to a 180-day“lock-up,” meaning Madison could not sell any Class A common stock, nor exchange any other shares into Class A to then sell. This“lock-up” period is typical in an initial public offering to reassure investors that corporate insiders and significant investors cannot sell their stakes in the company and flood the market. Here, the“lock-up” period would run 180 days after the date of the prospectus, until October 13, 2026.

The complaint alleges that, in the Offering Documents and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a pre-arranged plan existed between Madison and certain Defendants to allow for a secondary public offering shortly after the IPO, despite conveying a commitment to follow a 180-day“lock-up”; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Aevex's Stock Drop?

Just over a month after the IPO, on June 1, 2026, Defendants filed a registration statement with the SEC announcing the company's intention to sell eight million more shares of Class A common stock to the public via a secondary public offering (“SPO”). Shortly thereafter, on or about June 3, 2026, Defendants followed through with their plan and sold eight million shares, revealing through the SPO offering documents that at least two Defendants had“agreed to waive...the lock-up restrictions,” allowing for the sale of more than two million shares from Madison's Class A holdings. The rest of the nearly six million shares would be newly issues, the proceeds of which Aevex would use to purchase an equivalent number of Madison's other Aevex holdings. This meant that the entirety of the SPO proceeds, which amounted to $207.9 million, went to Madison while Aevex earned nothing from the SPO.

The market reacted quickly to these disclosures, with Aevex's Class A common stock price falling approximately 16% on June 2, 2026. Aevex's stock price continued to fall, plummeting a further 7% on June 5, 2026.

WHAT AEVEX CORP. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by October 20, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR AEVEX CORP. INVESTORS:

Aevex investors may, no later than October 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Aevex investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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